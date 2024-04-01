April 1, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Will the massive anti-govt protests in Israel force Netanyahu to step down?
Thousands of people took to the streets, gathering at the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. The demonstrators are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, angry at the failure to secure the release of hostages taken captive since the start of the October 7 attack on Gaza. Akiva Eldar from Haaretz newspaper
Will the massive anti-govt protests in Israel force Netanyahu to step down? / Others
Explore