BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
Japan next-generation chip venture allocated $3.9B subsidies
Trying to steer clear of the China-Taiwan dispute, Japan is looking to become an attractive destination for chipmakers by offering them massive subsidies.
Japan next-generation chip venture allocated $3.9B subsidies
Tokyo is hoping to bring back the 1980s glory days when Japanese firms such as Toshiba and NEC dominated the microchip market. / Photo: LightRocket via Getty Images
April 2, 2024

Japan announced up to $3.9 billion in fresh subsidies for next-generation semiconductor venture Rapidus, as it seeks to become a big player in the chip sector again.

Motivated by geopolitical concerns surrounding Taiwan, Japan is vying with the United States and Europe to attract chipmakers with massive subsidies ahead of a predicted revolution in artificial intelligence.

Rapidus involves a host of Japanese firms including Sony and Toyota, and is collaborating with US giant IBM with the aim of mass-producing two-nanometre logic chips in Japan from 2027.

The world's biggest chipmakers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), are racing to reach full production for their 2nm-process chips, which will be installed in everything from smartphones to AI hardware.

"The Rapidus project is extremely important (as it concerns) state-of-the-art semiconductors that can influence the competitiveness of Japan's industry as a whole," Japanese economy ministry official Hidemichi Shimizu told reporters on Tuesday.

Tokyo has already said it is making up to four trillion yen ($26.4 billion) in state sweeteners available to help triple the sales of domestically produced chips to more than 15 trillion yen by 2030.

Rapidus, which began building its facility in the Hokkaido region in September, had already secured 330 billion yen in public money in addition to the 590 billion yen announced on Tuesday.

Tokyo is hoping to bring back the 1980s glory days when Japanese firms such as Toshiba and NEC dominated the microchip market.

Competition from South Korea and Taiwan saw Japan's global market share slump from more than 50 percent to around 10 percent.

RelatedWill allies follow US lead for tighter chip restrictions on China?

In February, chip behemoth TSMC opened a new $8.6 billion factory on the southern Japanese island of Kyushu. The Japanese government pledged to pay more than 40 percent of the costs for the facility.

Lured by more Japanese government support, TSMC has announced a second facility, which will make more advanced chips, and is reportedly eyeing a third and possibly a fourth.

Others getting state funds include Japan's Kioxia and Micron of the United States.

TSMC's new facility is also part of a push by the firm to diversify production away from Taiwan.

China claims the self-ruled island as its own territory and has not ruled out taking it by force.

TSMC is building a second factory in the US state of Arizona and plans another in Germany, its first in Europe.

But despite the US government offering subsidies of $52.7 billion for the sector, the Arizona facility has been delayed and has seen disputes with unions.

The new TSMC plant in Japan took a relatively short 22 months to build, earning praise from the firm's founder Morris Chang, 92, who made a rare overseas trip to open the plant.

However, there are concerns about whether Japan, whose population is the world's second oldest and is shrinking, will have enough workers.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us