April 2, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli strike kills foreign and Palestinian aid workers
An Israeli air strike has killed at least seven aid workers south of central Gaza's Deir al-Balah. The attack struck a vehicle carrying the workers from the US charity, World Central Kitchen. Among the victims are nationals from Poland, Australia, Ireland and the UK. The Israeli military says it's investigating the quote "tragic incident at the highest levels". Andy Roesgen has the latest.
Israeli strike kills foreign and Palestinian aid workers / Others
Explore