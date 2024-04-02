April 2, 2024
Air strike hits building close to Iranian embassy in Syria
Suspected Israeli warplanes have bombed a building next to Iran's embassy in Syria, marking an escalation in a war pitting Israel against its regional adversaries. Tehran says the strike killed seven military advisers including three senior commanders. Israel says it would not comment on the attack, but Iranian officials have vowed to respond. Ahmad al Shehabi reports.
