Faye voted in to break Senegal from turbulent past

Senegal's incoming president Bassirou Diomaye Faye is due to be sworn in as the country's new leader on Tuesday. Voters backed Faye in the presidential elections as they see him as the man to break with the country's turbulent past and deliver change. He's promised a raft of changes and as Rahul Radhakrishnan reports, he will now be tested.