Youths provide iftar to travellers during Ramadan in Yemen

Nearly a decade of conflict in Yemen has created one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises.The war, coupled with economic downturns and food insecurity, has left millions of people in dire need of assistance. This Ramadan, a group of young men has taken the spirit of giving into their own hands - to provide iftar meals to those in need. Yusuf Sosar reports.