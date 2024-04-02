April 2, 2024
West African countries debate ditching the CFA Franc
After a series of military coups across West Africa, former French colonies are advocating for the cessation of the CFA franc, a currency backed by France and its Treasury. Senegal's new leader is the latest to call for the creation of a national currency. But the renewed push to ditch the CFA franc comes with its own set of challenges as Brenda Radido reports.
