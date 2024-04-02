April 2, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli strike kills aid workers in Gaza
An Israeli air strike has killed at least seven aid workers south of central Gaza's Deir al-Balah. The attack struck a vehicle carrying staff of the US charity, World Central Kitchen. Among the victims are nationals from Poland, Australia, Ireland and the UK. Human rights activist, Lara Elborno unpacks whether these killings amount to violations of international humanitarian law.
Israeli strike kills aid workers in Gaza / Others
Explore