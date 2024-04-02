April 2, 2024
Israeli airstrike kills 7 aid workers in Gaza
An Israeli air strike has killed at least seven aid workers in central Gaza. The victims are from various nations and were working for the American charity, World Central Kitchen. It's the only charity bringing food to the enclave by sea, and there's great anger at the targetting of the few who are still able to provide starving Gazans with some hope. Isabella Bull reports.
