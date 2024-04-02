WORLD
'For the genocide': Pro-Palestine activists 'occupy' weapon factory in UK
The group in a statement said that breaching security, the activists scaled the factory to take the roof, forcing the site closed and rendering it unable to fulfil its shipment of weapons parts to be used in the Gaza genocide.
Activists from the UK-based Palestine Action network "occupied" a US-owned Teledyne factory in West Yorkshire in the UK / Photo: Getty Images
April 2, 2024

Activists from the UK-based Palestine Action network have "occupied" a US-owned Teledyne factory in West Yorkshire in the UK because it is "producing components" for the Israeli military.

Footage from the group showed that an activist, climbed onto the roof, damaging it with a hammer and chanting: "For the forced starvation, for the genocide, for the gang rape of women, for the bombing of churches, for the bombing of mosques."

Separate footage showed another activist breaking the windows and damaging the roof of the Teledyne Defence and Space's site.

Protesters later unfurled a Palestinian flag and chanted, "Free Palestine" on the roof.

"Breaching security, the activists have scaled the factory to take the roof, forcing the site closed and rendering it unable to fulfil its shipment of weapons parts to be used in the Gaza genocide," the group said in a statement.

The site was granted at least 86 licenses for the export of weapons to Israel from 2009 to 2014, said Palestine Action, noting that by volume of licenses granted, Teledyne is the largest exporter of weaponry from the UK to Israel.

"A significant proportion of the company’s almost 200 export licenses for weapons and weapons parts to the US, 2009-2020, will also form into finished products ultimately exported to Israel," it said.

The statement noted that Teledyne produces parts, including filters and multi-function assemblies, for UAVs, aircraft and radar systems, including the AN/APG-81 (AESA) type fitted in Loc kheed Martin F-35 fighter jets.

"Teledyne, the parent company, also produces image sensors for military applications and radar technologies around the borders of the occupied West Bank and Gaza while also providing armed UAVs to Israel as far back as 1973," it added.

This is not the first time Palestine Action has struck a Teledyne site. It dismantled the Presteigne, Wales, Teledyne Labtech factory in 2022, causing $1.3M in losses.

SOURCE:AA
