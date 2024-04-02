WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deaths as ADF rebels attack eastern DRC commune
An army spokesman for the region did not confirm the toll but stressed that DRC's armed forces (FARDC) had "neutralised four terrorists" and "freed four young girls" who had been kidnapped.
Deaths as ADF rebels attack eastern DRC commune
ADF raided Mangodomu (in the Mangina commune, Beni territory), to visibly stock up on medicine and food," the mayor of Mangina,says. / Reuters Archive / Others
April 2, 2024

At least 10 civilians have died during an attack in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), local sources said, blaming the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group.

"This morning, the ADF raided Mangodomu (in the Mangina commune, Beni territory), to visibly stock up on medicine and food," the mayor of Mangina, Emmanuel Kathembo Salamu, said.

"They set fire to a pavilion at the health centre, looted the stores and burned down the houses."

Salamu blamed the ADF, established in eastern DRC in 1995. Its adherents have since killed thousands of civilians.

The ADF pledged allegiance to the Daesh in 2019.

"The army is in contact with the enemy. Psychosis reigns here," the mayor said.

The ADF attacked the Mangodomu district mid-morning, said Muongozi Kakule Vunyatsi of A Mangina civil society association.

He gave a provisional death toll of 10 civilians including a patient at the health centre.

Captain Antony Mwalushayi, an army spokesman for the region, did not confirm the toll but stressed that DRC's armed forces (FARDC) had "neutralised four terrorists" and "freed four young girls" who had been kidnapped.

"The army's intervention arrived a little late, our soldiers here in Mangina do not even have a vehicle for their interventions," said Nicaisse Kasereka, president of the commune's "youth parliament".

In late 2021, the Ugandan and Congolese armies launched a joint military operation against the ADF but they have failed to stop their attacks.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us