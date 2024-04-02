April 2, 2024
Blinken: Humanitarian aid workers should be protected
The US Secretary of State has described the slain aid workers as the 'best of what humanity has to offer' and called for Israel to conduct an impartial investigation into it's deadly strike. Anthony Blinken's in Paris for a series of diplomatic meetings focusing on Ukraine and the Middle East, but discussions were overshadowed by Monday's events in Gaza. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
