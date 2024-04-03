April 3, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Beijing and Manila relations strain over maritime border dispute
Tensions between China and the Philippines continue to sour due to a recent escalation in the South China Sea. The two countries have opposing claims regarding maritime borders. Beijing has warned Manila against further provocations after an incident near a Philippine-flagged grounded warship. This comes as Manila bolsters military ties with Japan and the US, rivalling Chinese influence in the region. Kubra Akkoc has more.
Beijing and Manila relations strain over maritime border dispute / Others
Explore