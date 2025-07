More than 24,000 Palestinian women and children have been killed in the Israeli army's attacks on Gaza over the past six months.

The Government Media Office in Gaza said on Wednesday that the Israeli army "has committed 2,922 massacres in Gaza since October 7, 2023."

A total of 14,500 children and 9,560 women were killed, 7,000 people were under the rubble or missing and 75,577 people were injured.

It said that 73 percent of those exposed to Israeli attacks in Gaza were women and children, adding that 17,000 children in Gaza live without one or both of their parents.

Reminding the starvation in Gaza, the media office said that 30 children lost their lives due to malnutrition and dehydration.

It added that 484 healthcare workers, 140 journalists and 65 civil defence personnel have also been killed.

Medical complexes, patients on target

The number of injured people who are in serious conditions and need to be treated abroad is 11,000 and 10,000 cancer patients are at risk of death due to inadequate health care.

Israeli forces detained 310 healthcare workers and 12 journalists, and 2 million people were displaced in Gaza.

Some 70,000 houses were completely destroyed in Gaza, and 290,000 houses were damaged and became uninhabitable.

The Israeli army damaged 297 mosques in Gaza, 229 of which were completely destroyed, and targeted three churches, causing destruction.

It also targeted 159 health institutions in Gaza, put 53 health centres and 32 hospitals out of service, and made 126 ambulances unusable.

Israel's Gaza invasion

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since the October 7, 2023 cross-border attack led by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, which killed less than 1,200 people.

More than 32,900 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, and over 75,000 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

That has dramatically heightened the need for international assistance in the coastal enclave amid stringent Israeli restrictions on its entry.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which last week asked Tel Aviv to do more to prevent famine in Gaza.