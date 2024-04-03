WORLD
1 MIN READ
At least nine killed, more than 900 others injured in Taiwan earthquake
A powerful earthquake has hit Taiwan, killing at least nine people and injuring more than 900. The 7.2 magnitude tremor struck just before 8am local time, off Taiwan's easern coast, with the epicentre about 18 kilometers south of the city of Hualien. The national fire agency says 70 miners are currently trapped in two coal mines in Hualien County. The capital Taipei was also shaken and there have been a number of landslides. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.
At least nine killed, more than 900 others injured in quake / Others
April 3, 2024
Explore
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us