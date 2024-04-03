NATO To Bolster Presence Near the Black Sea With Romanian Military Base

Work has begun at the Europe's largest NATO military base near Constanta city in southeast Romania. The war in Ukraine has urged the alliance to work on increasing security in Balkan countries to avoid any possible spillover. With the expansion of the air base, NATO aims to strengthen its eastern flank, only a short distance from the Ukrainian section of the Black Sea, and give Romania stronger security guarantees. The air base will be able to host 10,000 NATO soldiers and their families and is expected to surpass the US military base in Ramstein, Germany, in size. The project will resemble a town, with schools and hospitals and become fully operational in 2040. Romania has long been a key hub for NATO operations in the Black Sea region. Thousands of US soldiers have cycled through the country on training and security missions since the beginning of Russia's attacks on Ukraine.