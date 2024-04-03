WORLD
DRC: What’s behind DR Congo’s conflict with M23?
The Democratic Republic of Congo should be one of the world’s richest countries because of its massive wealth of minerals. But three decades of war have left a quarter of the population facing hunger, even starvation. The conflict is escalating and atrocities are being committed on a massive scale. So why is the world ignoring what’s been described as a silent genocide? Our guests for this show: Vava Tampa Founder of Save the Congo, Writer and Activist Ethel Tambudzai Partner at PG Collective and Trustee at The Africa Centre Ben Shepherd Africa Programme Fellow at Chatham House
DRC: What’s behind DR Congo’s conflict with M23? / TRT World
April 3, 2024
