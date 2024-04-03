WORLD
NATO chief calls for five-year plan delivering $100B to Ukraine
NATO Foreign Ministers have been meeting in Brussels to discuss support for Ukraine. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is recommending the alliance plays a more involved role, by adopting of a 5-year plan to deliver 100 billion dollars of military aid to Ukraine, which he says needs a more reliable source of supply. Stoltenburg wants NATO to reach a formal agreement ahead of July's 75th anniversary summit in Washington well before the possible return of Donald Trump to the White House. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
April 3, 2024
