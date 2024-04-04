April 4, 2024
WCK founder says Israel killed his Gaza staff ‘systematically, car by car’
“They were targeted systematically car by car” The founder of World Central Kitchen, a US-based NGO, has rejected Israeli and US claims that seven of its aid workers were not killed in a deliberate attack. Jose Andres says the Israeli military killed his colleagues “car by car”, adding that the invasion on Gaza has become a “war against humanity”.
