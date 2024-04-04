WORLD
Palestinian Ukrainian refugee speaks of Western double standards
Zoya Miari, a 24-year-old Palestinian Ukrainian refugee, tells TRT World that she has personally experienced Western double standards since the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza. Miari’s Palestinian father met her mother while he was studying medicine in Ukraine. The family lived in a Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon until 2021 when they moved to Ukraine, a country that they had to flee after the Russian invasion. The family, twice refugees, now lives in Switzerland and hopes that one day “Palestine and Ukraine will be free” to be able to go back home.
April 4, 2024
