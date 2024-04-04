A military base in the capital of army-ruled Myanmar has reportedly been targeted by drones, according to both the shadow government and local media. A local armed group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the information, and attempts to contact the military government for confirmation of the incident were unsuccessful at the time.

The National Unity Government (NUG), an alliance of anti-junta groups formed to undermine military rule in the wake of a 2021 coup, said the attack was carried out in Naypyitaw, but provided no details on the drones or weapons used, or whether the base sustained any damage.

State-controlled media outlets carried no news of the reported incident.

If confirmed, the incident could be a major blow to the credibility of a military that is facing its biggest test since first taking power of the former British colony in 1962.

The junta has been fighting on several fronts to contain insurgencies across the country and stabilise an economy that has withered since the coup.

Related Spring in winter: Can Myanmar rebels topple the junta in current offensive?

29 drones used against military base and air force base

Naypyitaw is the seat of power for the military government and home to much of its defence infrastructure, built in a remote area of central Myanmar about two decades ago by the previous junta that had ruled for more than two decades.

A spokesman for the NUG's Naypyitaw-based affiliate, the People's Defence Force (PDF), said it had carried out the attack on the orders of the NUG's defence ministry and that the attack had taken place at two locations, including an air force base, but gave no further details of the incident.

The NUG's defence ministry could not immediately be reached for details of the alleged attack and other NUG sources referred Reuters to the group's initial statement.

Citing unnamed military and security personnel, news outlets BBC Burmese and Khit Thit reported the runway of the air force base had been closed to remove munitions. The runway is connected to the city's civilian airport.

News outlet Mizzima said, without providing a source, that 16 drones were used to attack the military base and 13 were used in an attack on the air force base.

Reuters could not independently verify the information.