WORLD
1 MIN READ
US Spox Miller on US message to aid workers 'killed with American military aid'
“What’s the US’s message to the helpers in the world trying to help people in Gaza, given those helpers are being killed with American military aid?” US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said Israel “needs to do much better” to protect aid workers from harm, in response to a question raised by a journalist during a press briefing held two days after Israeli forces struck seven World Central Kitchen aid workers in Palestine’s Gaza.
April 4, 2024
