UN suspends night-time aid in Gaza after Monday's attack
The co-founder of World Central Kitchen is convinced the Israeli military deliberately killed the charity's employees in Gaza. Poland's Prime Minister says he expects an immediate explanation of the circumstances surrounding the killing of the seven aid workers on Monday, when their convoy was hit by Israeli drone strikes. The Spanish Prime Minister has gone further, Pedro Sanchez saying the EU should consider ending its strategic relationship with Israel if it's found to have breached humanitarian law. Monday's attack has forced World Central Kitchen, plus other charities and aid agencies to suspend their work in Gaza. Randolph Nogel reports.
April 4, 2024
