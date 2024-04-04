WORLD
3 MIN READ
Kuwait votes for third time in three years under new Emir Sheikh Mesal
The parliament's clashes with the royal-appointed cabinet have led to a cycle of stalemate, dissolution and fresh elections, delaying much-needed reforms.
Kuwait votes for third time in three years under new Emir Sheikh Mesal
Elections have become an almost annual occurrence for the OPEC member country. / Photo: AFP
April 4, 2024

Vote-weary Kuwait heads to the polls for the third time in three years just months into the reign of a new emir but with no end in sight to the major oil exporter's chronic political paralysis.

Elections have become an almost annual occurrence for the OPEC member country, which has seven percent of the world's oil reserves and the monarchical Gulf's most powerful elected assembly.

However, the parliament's clashes with the royal-appointed cabinet have led to a cycle of stalemate, dissolution and fresh elections, delaying much-needed reforms.

Almost 835,000 voters are eligible to choose 50 MPs from 200 candidates, including just 13 women on Thursday, in only the second Kuwaiti election held during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Polls opened at 0900 GMT and will close at 2100 GMT. Results are expected on Friday, followed by the resignation of the first government appointed by the new emir.

"Kuwait's participatory politics is unmatched in the region," Kuwait University political analyst Bader al Saif told AFP.

"Its system requires a reset and urgently needed reforms no doubt, but the fact that it enables its citizens to express themselves and have a say in governance makes it different."

RelatedKuwait's ruling emir Sheikh Nawaf dies at 86, Sheikh Meshal named successor

Sluggish economy

Sheikh Meshal al Ahmad al Sabah, formerly the world's oldest crown prince, came to power at age 83 in December after the death of his half-brother and predecessor, Sheikh Nawaf.

He aimed both the cabinet and parliament in his inaugural speech to the assembly and then announced an era of "reform" as he picked Kuwait's first foreign minister from outside the ruling family.

But in February, the national assembly was dissolved once again, accused in a royal decree of constitutional violations including "offensive and inappropriate language", after a lawmaker responded to the emir's criticism.

Thursday's polls the third since 2022, and the fourth in five years are unusual as the incoming parliament will be tasked with approving Sheikh Mesal's choice of crown prince, Kuwait's future emir.

Kuwaitis, a minority in the mainly expatriate population of more than 4.3 million, blame the political standoffs for a sluggish economy, ageing infrastructure and an inability to enact reforms.

Meanwhile, resource-rich neighbours Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are racing ahead with economic diversification plans.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us