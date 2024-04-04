April 4, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel's plan to plunder Palestinian gas reserves
Is Israel exploiting Gaza's natural gas reserves? Reports suggest that Tel Aviv has granted 12 gas exploration licences to 6 local and international companies in areas within Palestinian maritime zones, thus violating international law, according to which 20 nautical miles from Gaza's coast fall within the maritime jurisdiction of the Palestinian Authority.
Israel's plan to plunder Palestinian gas reserves / Others
Explore