Some 37 people were killed and 30 others wounded in 424 air strikes, conducted by the US and UK on Yemen in around three months, Abdul Malik al Houthi, leader of Yemen's Houthi, has said in a televised speech.

Al-Houthi said on Thursday that 90 Israel-bound or Israel-linked ships had been targeted in the Red Sea by his fighters, while Houthi drone attacks had increased and expanded to additional regions.

He said Houthis carried out 34 attacks in a month, using 125 ballistic missiles and drones.

The Houthis, who control Yemen's capital and most populous areas, have attacked international shipping in the Red Sea since November in solidarity with the besieged Palestinians of Gaza, drawing US and British strikes since February.

Israel has killed over 33,000 Palestinians and wounded 75,577 so far in besieged Gaza, displacing some 85 percent of the population and destroying or damaging 60 of the enclave's infrastructure.

The Houthi attacks have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to take longer and more expensive journeys around the southern tip of Africa.