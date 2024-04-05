Kosovo seizes properties of fugitive Serb politician
Kosovo seizes properties of fugitive Serb politician
Justice Minister cracks down on assets of Milan Radoicic, accused in fatal attack at Banjska monastery, alleging exploitation and coercion within Kosovo's Serb community.
April 5, 2024

Kosovo seized the assets of fugitive Kosovar Serb politician Milan Radoicic, who admitted to planning the events that resulted in the death of a police officer in a siege at a monastery in the village of Banjska on September 24.

"The documents below are the long lists of numerous confiscated and seized assets of a criminal who himself has become a millionaire while using citizens of the Serb community through fear, intimidation and blackmail,'' said Justice Minister Albulena Haxhiu on social media.

The list shared by Haxhiu includes apartments, villas, restaurants, more than 30 vehicles, excavators, armored vehicles and boats in the north of Kosovo.

She said Radoicic became a millionaire through crime, terror and impoverishment.

“But this era has come to an end. It is time for citizens to live peacefully and criminals to be punished.”

The Serbian List, the largest ethnic Serb party in the country, released a statement on the issue claiming that the seizure of Radoicic's assets was illegal and the decision in question was aimed at increasing tension and alienating Serbs from Kosovo.

RelatedSerbia court releases Kosovo Serb politician held over monastery shootout

Responsibility for Banjska attack

Tensions in the north of Kosovo reached their peak on the morning of September 24, when armed Serbs blocked a road and opened fire in Banjska village, where mostly Serbs live.

The clash resulted in the death of a police officer.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti announced that a heavily armed group of approximately 30 people attacked the Kosovo police. Kurti held Serbia responsible for the incident.

The armed group, which took shelter in Banjska Monastery and its surroundings, was surrounded by the Kosovo police and clashes continued in the region throughout the day.

Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla announced that at least three attackers were killed in the operation in Banjska and six people were detained, including two attackers and four who supported the attack via radio connections.

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic confirmed that the incident which resulted in the death of a Kosovo police officer was committed by Kosovo Serbs. Radoicic took responsibility for the events and was released on condition of judicial control after being detained in Serbia.

Interpol issued a red notice for the arrest of Radoicic and the other attackers in December last year.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us