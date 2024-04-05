Israel will temporarily allow aid to pass through Ashdod and Erez

The biggest sign yet that America's patience with Israel is running out over its assault on Gaza. Israel has announced it's to immediately open new routes for aid, after a call between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The call was prompted by an Israeli air strike on Monday that killed several foreign aid workers and brought new international outrage. Rafah - a shared crossing with Egypt - has been the only border regularly open, with only some aid entering through Kerem Abu Salem. But the Erez Crossing, between Gaza and Israel, will now be opened - and the Israeli port of Ashdod will also be used to bring in shipments. Andy Roesgen reports.