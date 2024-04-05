TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye neutralises a senior PKK/YPG-YPJ terrorist in northern Syria
Vahide Atalay, codenamed Sorhin Cele, was targeted in an operation in Aleppo's Ayn al Arab district
Türkiye neutralises a senior PKK/YPG-YPJ terrorist in northern Syria
Atalay has been carrying out armed activities in in Syria's Qamishli, Ayn al Arab, and Ras al Ayn regions since 2014. / Photo: AA
April 5, 2024

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has neutralised another senior operative of the PKK/YPG-YPJ terrorist organisation in northern Syria.

Vahide Atalay, codenamed Sorhin Cele, was targeted in an operation in Aleppo's Ayn al Arab district, security sources said on Friday.

Atalay joined the rural ranks of the terrorist organisation in 2006, and engaged in terrorist activities in Iraq until 2014.

She later moved to Syria and carried out armed activities in the Qamishli, Ayn al Arab, and Ras al Ayn regions.

Senior official captured

On Friday, MIT also caught Ipek Demir, a senior operative of the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG terrorist organization, in northern Syria, security sources said.

Ipek Demir, codenamed Cavre Gever, was captured in an operation in Aleppo's Ayn al Arab district and brought to Türkiye, the sources added.

She joined the terror group in the southeastern Turkish province of Hakkari in 2010 and operated in the Zap, Hakurk, Avasin, and Sinjar regions in northern Iraq for approximately seven years. In 2017, she was sent to Syria by the terrorist organization.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG-YPJ is its Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us