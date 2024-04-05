WORLD
Report: Israel used AI to identify bombing targets in Gaza
The US says its looking into a media report that the Israeli military has been using artificial intelligence to help identify bombing targets in Gaza. The report by Plus-972 Magazine and Local call says the Israeli army had marked thousands of Gazans as suspects for assassination, using AI, with little human oversight. The Israeli Defense Forces has since denied the claims. For more on this, Marc Owen Jones joined us from Doha. He's an assistant Professor in Master of Arts in Digital Humanities and Societies at Hamad bin Khalifa University.
Marc Owen Jones / Others
April 5, 2024
