Rafah: a strategic point for nations and people
Amid Tel Aviv's onslaught on Palestine's Gaza, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned invasion of Rafah threatens to escalate existing tensions and catalyse geopolitical shifts. While individual, national and international interests collide on this matter, these are some of the strategic calculations of key players like the US and Egypt, in addition to the dire humanitarian risks Palestinians face if Israel expands its ground offensive. #Gaza #Rafah
April 5, 2024
