Türkiye, Azerbaijan Call EU, US Meeting With Armenia Destabilising
Azerbaijan had been warning for weeks that US and EU talks with Armenia would be destabilising for the South Caucasus. Now those talks have ended, with a huge pledge by Brussels - a 290 million dollar financial aid package for Armenia. Notably absent from those talks were any of Armenia's neighbours, all of whom have warned far-away outside powers to tread carefully in a region trying to recover from decades of conflict. Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held talks in Brussels with European Commission President Von der Leyen and US Secretary of State Blinken, who added that Washington would be bolstering its economic support to 65 million dollars this year. Armenia, traditionally an ally of Russia, has been moving rapidly towards the West, expressing desires to join the EU. Yerevan has publicly blamed Russia for a lack of support during its conflict with Azerbaijan. Baku won a stunning military victory in 2020, regaining control of the Karabkah region. Last year, Azerbaijan was able to expel the last separatists, re-establishing its full sovereignty over Karabakh. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Eleonora Tafuro Ambrosetti Senior Research Fellow at ISPI Tarik Oguzlu Professor at Istanbul Aydin University
April 5, 2024
