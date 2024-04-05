WORLD
1 MIN READ
Türkiye officially suspends participation in European arms treaty
On November 19th, 1990, the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe was signed between NATO and Warsaw Pact countries, including the Soviet Union. The treaty aimed to reduce the risk of military conflict by limiting the number of conventional weapons for each side. These limits were designed to create a balance and reduce the capability for surprise attacks. In November 2023, Russia withdrew from the treaty and in response, NATO members, including the US, suspended their participation. Murat Aslan, associate professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University, joins us from Ankara, and answers the questions about why Türkiye took this step, and several countries have suspended participation what the implications of this.
Murat Aslan / Others
April 5, 2024
Explore
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us