Israeli Army sacks two generals after 'rapid investigation
The Israeli army has released its initial findings in the internal investigation into its killing of seven aid workers in an air strike on Monday. And admitted to what it calls errors in judgement. It has dismissed two senior officers involved in the killings. Investigations by the Israeli army concluded that there was not enough evidence to make the convoy a legitimate target. It has said the first strike was a case of mistaken identity. The Israeli army says the second and third strikes on the convoy were a grave mistake, stemming from that serious failure of mistaken identification. World Central Kitchen (WCK) has welcomed the report, calling it an important step. But they insist the Israeli Army needs to implement systemic changes, to ensure the safety of aid workers. Alam Saleh joins us from Leeds in the UK. He is a Senior Lecturer in International Relations and Middle East Studies at Australian National University. He says Israel does not feel responsible and accountable.
Alam Saleh / Others
April 5, 2024
