April 5, 2024
WORLD
Ukraine hits Russian air base in large drone attack
Ukraine’s military claims to have successfully attacked a Russian airbase in Rostov, destroying 6 warplanes and damaging 8 others. Meanwhile Moscow says it's troops have reached the suburbs of Chasiv Yar, a town west of Bakhmut. Kiev has denied it but admits fighting in this strategically important area is intense. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
