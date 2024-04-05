April 5, 2024
Israel's strike on World Central Kitchen comvoy explained
We take a closer look at the events surrounding Israel's recent strike on Monday, April 1 on the food aid charity World Central Kitchen's convoy. The attack killed 7 aid workers, 6 of them nationals of Western nations. Israel now faces growing anger and pressure from its Western allies over its failure to protect aid workers and reduce Palestinian civilian deaths.#WorldCentralKitchen #Gaza
