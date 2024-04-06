WORLD
FBI agents interrogate Muslim woman over Gaza war posts
“It made me feel unsafe in my own home” This Muslim woman was questioned by FBI agents after she shared pro-Palestine posts on Facebook. Rolla Abdeljawad says she was “very shocked” and was just trying to “speak up for the voiceless” in Gaza Meta declined to comment while the local FBI office said that its officers routinely “engage with members of the public in furtherance of our mission.” “We can never open an investigation based solely on First Amendment protected activity,” the statement said. “The FBI is committed to ensuring our activities are conducted with a valid law enforcement or national security purpose, while upholding the constitutional rights of all Americans.”
April 6, 2024
