WORLD
1 MIN READ
SUDAN UNREST: Sudanese army launches offensive to regain control of al-Jazirah
The Sudanese army has launched an offensive to recapture Al-Jazirah state, advancing towards Rapid Support Forces positions east of the region. Limited operations are also under way on the western and southern fronts. Fighting erupted between the army and the RSF last year after a breakdown of plans for a new government, resulting in millions of people fleeing neighbouring countries. Ahmed Kaballo, journalist, CEO and Founder of African Stream, a pan-African digital media organisation, joins us from Nairobi and he comments on the army's operation in Al Jazirah and humanitarian situation in Sudan. As there is hunger crise in Sudan. The UN says 18 million people are facing acute hunger.
Ahmed Kaballo X Nairobi / Others
April 6, 2024
Explore
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us