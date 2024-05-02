WORLD
Witness to the Occupation of Hebron: Al Ibrahimi Mosque
Following the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian city of Hebron (Al Khalil) in the occupied West Bank in June 1967, Israeli troops attacked the Ibrahimi Mosque. Since then, the entrances to the mosque have been controlled by Israeli soldiers, and Muslims have often been prevented from entering, with muezzins denied the call to prayer from the mosque. Since the Hebron massacre in 1994, the mosque has been divided into two parts, with 63% allocated to the Jews, as part of Israel's Judaisation policy in the occupied city.
Witness to the Occupation of Hebron: Al Ibrahimi Mosque
May 2, 2024
