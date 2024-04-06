WORLD
2 MIN READ
Blast kills several children in southern Syria's Daraa province: media
Syrian regime's state news agency SANA, citing an unnamed police official in Daraa, blamed ar groups, which are still active in the area, for planting the bomb that killed seven children and injured two other people.
Blast kills several children in southern Syria's Daraa province: media
Daraa was the cradle of the 2011 uprising against President Bashar al Assad's rule but it was returned to government control in 2018 under a ceasefire deal backed by Russia. / Photo: Reuters Archive
April 6, 2024

At least seven children have been killed in southern Syria's Daraa province when an "explosive device" detonated, according to the regime's news agency SANA.

Quoting a police source, SANA reported that seven children were killed "and two other people were injured, one of them a woman, when an explosive device planted by terrorists" went off in the city of Sanamayn on Saturday.

In its report, SANA blamed armed groups, which are still active in the area. But no further information was included.

Daraa was the cradle of the 2011 uprising against President Bashar al Assad's rule but it was returned to government control in 2018 under a ceasefire deal backed by Russia.

The province has since been plagued by killings, clashes and dire living conditions.

Syria's war, which escalated into a deadly conflict that pulled in militants and foreign armies, has killed more than 507,000 people, displaced millions and battered the country's infrastructure and industry.

RelatedBlast kills at least 17 in northwestern Syria – rescue workers
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us