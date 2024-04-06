Slovaks have voted for a new president of the EU and NATO member in a tight race between a government ally and a critic who are at odds over the war in neighbouring Ukraine.

A potential shift further towards Russia was at stake for the country in the run-off on Saturday between pro-West diplomat Ivan Korcok and Ukraine-sceptic parliament speaker Peter Pellegrini.

Russia's attacks on Ukraine became a fixture of the electoral campaign in the country of 5.4 million people after populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, Pellegrini's ally, had questioned Ukraine's sovereignty and called for peace with Russia.

Korcok, a 60-year-old former foreign minister and staunch Ukraine supporter, and the 48-year-old Pellegrini are vying to replace the outgoing liberal President Zuzana Caputova.

They are squaring off in a decisive second round as neither took the necessary 50 percent to win outright in last month's initial ballot.

Though the office is largely ceremonial, Slovakia's president ratifies international treaties, appoints top judges, is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces and can veto laws passed by parliament.

Future course of Slovakia?

After casting his ballot with his wife, Korcok said the election was "partly about the future course of the country".

"I want to make it clear where Slovakia belongs," he said from the western town of Senec, before a planned bicycle ride and family time.

Voting in nearby Rovinka, Pellegrini denied that the ballot was "about the future direction of foreign policy".

Slovakia would remain "a strong member of the European Union and NATO" whatever the outcome, he said, adding that he would take lunch with his parents and walk his dog to clear his head.

'Too close to call'

The final pre-election poll by the Focus agency put the contenders neck-and-neck, with Pellegrini gaining 51-percent backing and Korcok 49 percent.

"This is the tightest ever presidential race," said Vaclav Hrich, managing director of the AKO polling agency.

Analyst Tomas Koziak told AFP news agency Korcok was "unlikely" to win any votes that propelled EU critic Stefan Harabin to the third spot in the first round with 12 percent.

Yet Hrich said the election was "too close to call" and said turnout would be decisive.

"The more people vote, the more chances Peter Pellegrini will have as this would mean he had succeeded convincing Harabin's voters," he said.

Provisional results are expected around midnight local (2200 GMT).