Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Pakistani counterpart, Asif Ali Zardari, have discussed bilateral relations over the phone.

During the call, Erdogan expressed Türkiye's determination to strengthen ties between the two nations in all areas.

Erdogan also stressed that their "exemplary" bilateral relations would be further reinforced during an upcoming meeting of their High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council on Saturday.

The Turkish leader offered condolences to those who lost their lives in recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan and conveyed his best wishes to Zardari for the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid al Fitr.

At least five Chinese nationals and their local driver were killed in a suicide bombing in northwestern Pakistan last week, while two soldiers were killed when a bomb disposal squad was attacked in the country's southwest.