WORLD
1 MIN READ
Hamas delegation heading to Cairo on Sunday for truce talks
A Hamas delegation is heading to Cairo on Sunday after an Egyptian invitation to discuss the developments in a ceasefire agreement. US President Joe Biden has called on Egyptian and Qatari leaders to help reach a breakthrough between Hamas and Israel. CIA Director Bill Burns is also set to visit Cairo for more talks this weekend. Joining him will be the Hamas delegation, headed by the group's deputy chief in Gaza, Khalil Al-Hayya. Rami Khouri, Author and Analyst, joins us from New York and comments on possible ceasefire.
Rami Khouri / Others
April 6, 2024
Explore
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us