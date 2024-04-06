WORLD
Thousands gather in Tel Aviv for weekly protests against govt
Outrage over the Israeli strikes that killed members of José Andrés' world-renowned nonprofit bubbled over Tuesday, with Biden issuing a statement torching Israel for failing to protect civilians and aid workers. 55% of Americans said in a Gallup poll last month that they disapprove of Israel's actions in Gaza crossing the majority threshold for the first time, even before the new wave of outrage over the WCK strikes. Nizar Farsakh, Lecturer of International Affairs at George Washington University, joins us from Washington DC and comments on these developments.
April 6, 2024
