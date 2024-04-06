WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pellegrini wins Slovakia presidential election, Korcok concedes defeat
Ivan Korcok concedes defeat to Peter Pellegrini in Slovakia's presidential election marked by divisions over Russia's Ukraine offensive.
Pellegrini wins Slovakia presidential election, Korcok concedes defeat
Supporters of Slovakia's presidential candidate Peter Pellegrini react to preliminary results of the country's presidential election, at his headquarters in Bratislava, Slovakia, April 6, 2024. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa / Photo: Reuters
April 6, 2024

Slovak opposition candidate Ivan Korcok has conceded defeat in the country's presidential election and has congratulated candidate Peter Pellegrini on his victory in a speech at his campaign headquarters, which was shown live on television.

"I'm disappointed," Korcok said.

Former Prime Minister Pellegrini had 54 percent of the vote, while the liberal Korcok had 46 percent with the ballots from over 98 percent, according to the Slovak Statistics Office on Saturday.

Pellegrini became Slovakia's sixth president since the country gained

independence after the split of Czechoslovakia in 1993.

Divisions over the Ukraine war dominated the run-off vote for Slovakia's new president with the race between a government ally and a critic with starkly differing views of Russia's aggression on the neighbouring country.

Russia's offensive in Ukraine became a fixture of the electoral campaign in the country of 5.4 million people after populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, Pellegrini's ally, questioned Ukraine's sovereignty and called for peace with Russia.

RelatedSlovaks vote in presidential election against backdrop of Ukraine war

Fico consolidates power with Pellegrini's victory

Pellegrini’s victory cemented Fico’s grip on power by giving him and his allies control of major strategic posts.

The president of the nation picks the prime minister after parliamentary elections, swears in the new government and appoints Constitutional Court judges.

The president can also veto laws, though Parliament can override the veto with a simple majority, and challenge them at the Constitutional Court.

The head of state also has the right to pardon convicts.

The government, led by the prime minister, possesses most executive powers.

Fico’s leftist Smer (Direction) party won the September 30 parliamentary elections on a pro-Russian and anti-American platform.

Pellegrini, 48, who favours a strong role for the state, heads the left-wing Hlas (Voice) party that finished third in the vote and joined a governing coalition with Fico and the ultranationalist Slovak National Party.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us