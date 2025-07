Young Rwandan artists preserve memory of genocide victims

In Rwanda's capital, a unique initiative is helping to preserve the memory of the victims of the 1994 genocide, 30 years after 800,000 Tutsis were killed in just 100 days. Now young artists in Kigali are using their skills to bring to life the faces of those who were lost, providing comfort to the survivors and educating a new generation. Obaida Hitto reports.