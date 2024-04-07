April 7, 2024
US-Israel relations stumble on deepening rift over Gaza
The war in Gaza has put huge pressure on the relationship between Israel and its closest ally, the United States. The Biden administration had pledged unwavering support for Israel in the hours after the Hamas attack on October 7. But it has become increasingly angered by the way Netanyahu's government has been conducting the conflict. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
