April 7, 2024
Registan Square in Samarkand: a memorable Islamic landmark in Uzbekistan
In one of the biggest cities of Uzbekistan, Samarkand, three Islamic madrasahs dating back centuries can be found in Registan Square, a historical trade centre. Today, trade has moved inside the madrasahs, where Islamic scholars used to study, but the cultural legacy is still evident in the preserved architectural work shown in the exhibition inside the buildings.
