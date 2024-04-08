Troops head back to base as Israel reduces presence in south Gaza

On Sunday, Israel announced it was withdrawing almost all of its forces from southern Gaza. Defence minister Yoav Gallant says they left to prepare for more operations, including one in the southern Gazan city of Rafah. Tel Aviv also announced it was sending a high-level delegation to Cairo for ceasefire talks. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he won't give in to Hamas' demands despite pressure building on him at home, and from the international community, including Israel's allies. TRT World's Joel Flynn reports.