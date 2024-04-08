April 8, 2024
Accusations of genocide mount against Israel as death toll rises
Israel has been accused of genocide against the Palestinian people, with a court case already lodged at the International Court of Justice. The number of Palestinians killed has risen above 33,130, but the number of people killed in attacks could be quickly eclipsed if warnings of an imminent famine come true. Randolph Nogel takes a look at the anatomy of a genocide.
